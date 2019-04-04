'RG' received over Rs 50 crore from 2004-2016 in AgustaWestland deal, claims ED

In a development that can have far reaching political implications, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday claimed that a person with abbreviations 'RG' received Rs 50 crore from 2004 to 2016 in connection with the AgustaWestland deal. The sensational revelation was made by the ED while seeking the remand of accused Sushen Gupta in the AgustaWestland case.

According to the remand application, a copy of which is available with India Today, "Sushen Gupta is misguiding the investigation by deliberately giving wrong abbreviations in his diaries wherein abbreviation 'RG' finds mention in many pages as well as in pen drive data."

The ED further adds, "More than Rs 50 crore shown to have been received by 'RG' in between 2004 and 2016 whereas the 'RG' identified by Sushen Gupta, i.e. Rajat Gupta, had admitted to have cash transaction with Sushen Gupta from 2007 onwards and the same is being quantified."

To check the veracity of Sushen's claims, the ED says it questioned Rajat Gupta, who in his statement said he had no "concern with abbreviation 'RG' and only he (Sushen Gupta) can explain". The ED believes that Sushen Gupta is not speaking truth, and is not disclosing who the real 'RG' is?

Earlier, the ED had dropped a bomb by mentioning before the court that the name of 'Mrs Gandhi' had come during questioning of Christian Michel in connection with the AgustaWestland case. In this case, a supplementary chargesheet was also filed against the middleman before the Patiala House Court on Thursday. The chargesheet includes Michel's statement and an affidavit. The chargesheet may create problem for certain politicians and former bureaucrats, says legal experts.

