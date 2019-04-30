Karnataka Board declares SSLC Class 10 result 2019; check your score at karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) declared results for Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 exam. Students can check their results on karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in. A total of 73.7 per cent students have cleared the Karnataka SSLC exam 2019, the education board announced. The pass percentage of girls are recorded 79.59% while boys got a 68.46% pass percentage.

Karnataka SSLC topper has scored full marks out of 625 marks, followed by the second topper has achieved 624 out of 625 marks. Srujana and Naganjali have secured the top positions with full marks of 625/625 each in the Karnataka board 10th result of this year.

Srujana hails from from St Philomenas in Attibele, Bengaluru rural district and Naganjali resides in Kumta, Uttara Kannada district.

Of 8.41 lakh students who appeared for the exam, only 8.25 lakh students cleared it. Here's a list of websites where students can check results:

Official websites to check Karnataka Class 10 results 2019

karresults.nic.in

kseeb.kar.nic.in

Third party websites to check KSEEB SSLC result 2019:

examresults.net

results.nic.in

How to check result:

1) Visit the official websites karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

2) On the homepage, select 'SSLC result'

3) Enter your roll number, hall ticket number and other login details

4) Your result will be displayed on the screen

5) Take a printout of the KSEEB SSLC Class 10 result or save the webpage for future reference

If the official website is slow or shows an error, one can also check Karnataka Class 10 board results via SMS.

Type KSEEB10 (without any symbols) and send it to 56263.