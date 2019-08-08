Kashmir turmoil updates: Govt asks employees to return to duties, schools to reopen from August 9

Jammu and Kashmir turmoil: Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria has reportedly left Pakistan. He was earlier asked to leave the country in the wake of heightened tension between the two countries over revocation of Article 370. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in a television broadcast at 8 pm Thursday. PM Modi's address comes in the wake of the government's decision to revoke Article 370 which grants special status to Jammu & Kashmir. Two days after the contentious Article 370 was revoked in Parliament, amid lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir, regional political leaders, including former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah, remained under house arrest. Objecting strongly to developments in J&K, Pakistan has partially closed its airspace for a month, downgraded its bilateral trade with India and expelled Indian envoy to Islamabad.

Follow all the latest updates on security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on BusinessToday.In live blog.

6.45 pm: "As per an order issued here today by the district administration Samba, all the educational institutions including government and private schools shall re-open with effect from 9th of August 2019, to function as usual," said J&K govt.

6:40 pm: J&K Govt: As per directions issued by Chief Secretary Jammu and Kashmir, all Government employees who are working at divisional level, district level and those serving in civil secretariat Srinagar, to report back to their duties with immediate effect. It is further intimated that necessary arrangements regarding smooth and secure working environment for the employees have been made by the administration.

6.20 pm: Lt General Ranbir Singh reviewed security situation in J&K

Indian Army: Lt General Ranbir Singh, visited Formation HQs in #Kupwara & #Baramulla sectors yesterday; reviewed security situation & complimented all ranks for their unwavering dedication & high morale. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/SGQ8wKBT4V - ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

6.00 pm: CPI(M) General Secy S Yechury in a letter to J&K Governor SP Malik said: CPI(M) has an active unit in J&K and it had a MLA Mohd Yusuf Tarigami in dissolved J&K assembly. As the General Secy I wish to visit him and other members of CPI(M). I propose to reach Srinagar on 9th morning to meet them. I hope the administration will not create any hurdles in discharging my responsibilities as a leader of my party.

5.45 pm: "The way it was implemented, had they taken everyone into confidence, it would have been different. Now the people for whom it was implemented aren't aware of it. Asking question is crime now so I don't want to say anything," Said Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel talking about Article 370 revocation in the state of Jammu & Kashmir.

5.43 pm: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat Thursday briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the evolving situation in Jammu & Kashmir and on Indo-Pak border. Meanwhile, the overall situation in the state is under control and the military forces are in on high alert and closely monitoring the situation.

5.31 pm: Samjhauta Express reaches India from Pakistan. Watch here'

#WATCH Punjab: Samjhauta Express arrives from Pakistan, at Attari railway station. Railway crew & guard from India had gone with a train engine to Pakistan today after receiving a message from them that their driver & crew had refused to come to India. pic.twitter.com/MzGW1xaysu - ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

5.23 pm: Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria has reportedly left Pakistan. He was earlier asked to leave the country in the wake of heightened tension between the two countries over revocation of Article 370.

5.18 pm: Samjhauta Express train reaches India.

Punjab: Samjhauta Express arrives from Pakistan, at Attari railway station. Railway crew & guard from India had gone with a train engine to Pakistan today after receiving a message from them that their driver & crew had refused to come to India. pic.twitter.com/spoDnYfiqQ - ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

5.10 pm: "He is seasoned leader, because to say something like this would amount to questioning integrity of Kashmiris. Let's not forget resolution to abrogate #Article370 was passed by both Houses," said MoS PMO Jitendra Singh on Rajya Sabha's leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's "money can buy anything" remarks.

5.05 pm: "The aim should be country's development and everybody should work on it. When there is a contentious issue, you put your point of view but once it becomes a law, one should accept it & move ahead from there," said senior JDU leader RCP Singh on Article 370 Thursday.

RCP Singh Janata Dal United (JDU) on #Article370revoked: The aim should be country's development and everybody should work on it. When there is a contentious issue, you put your point of view but once it becomes a law, one should accept it & move ahead from there. pic.twitter.com/VnYGW2nJOD - ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

4.50 pm: Protesters detained for defying restrictions in Kargil

Several people were detained after they defied restrictions and took out a rally to protest against the revoking of Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Defying restrictions imposed under Section 144 of the CrPC, over 300 people took out a rally here under the banner of Joint Action Committee. Some of the people were detained after a minor clash broke out between police and protesters, the officials said. Talking to reporters in Kargil, former minister and NC leader Qamar Ali Akhoon said, "We wanted a united state. Jammu, Ladakh and Kashmir should be one entity. We are fighting for restoration of Article 370."

4.40 pm: "The train is standing in the Wagah side which has around 110 passengers & our engine has also left from Attari.We'll bring the train from Wagah to Attari. 70 passengers are waiting here who will travel to Pak. So to say that the train has been cancelled is not right," said Deepak Kumar, CPRO, Northern Railways.

Deepak Kumar:The train is standing in the Wagah side which has around 110 passengers & our engine has also left from Attari.We'll bring the train from Wagah to Attari. 70 passengers are waiting here who will travel to Pak. So to say that the train has been cancelled is not right. https://t.co/1efWhceS9D - ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

3.20 pm: "In a decision by the Railways Ministry, Samjhauta Express services have been permanently stopped. It used to ply twice a week. The people who had already purchased their tickets can get their money reimbursed from Lahore DS office," said Pakistan Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

Pakistan Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed: In a decision by the Railways Ministry, Samjhauta Express services have been permanently stopped. It used to ply twice a week. The people who had already purchased their tickets can get their money reimbursed from Lahore DS office. pic.twitter.com/ZVNOTEsQRZ - ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

3.15 pm: The crew members of Indian Railways escort Samjhauta Express from Wagah to Attari border: PTI report .

3.10 pm: Current Situation in Kashmir similar to concentration camp: Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, Congress leader in Lok Sabha, stoked another controversy after he compared the current situation in Kashmir with that of a concentration camp.

#WATCH Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, Congress leader in Lok Sabha: PM had announced from Red Fort that we'll take Kashmiris forward not with bullets but by embracing them, but today, the situation in Kashmir is similar to that of a concentration camp. pic.twitter.com/jzGnZ6sSWy - ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

3.04 pm: Pakistan's decision to downgrade diplomatic ties a knee-jerk reaction, says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh.

Kashmir is our internal matter & Pakistan's decision to downgrade diplomatic ties is a knee-jerk reaction. Both countries must take adequate steps to ensure progress of #KartarpurCorridor isn't jeopardized in light of @pid_gov decision to downgrade diplomatic relations with India - Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 8, 2019

2.50 pm: Srinagar Deputy Commissioner tweets two helpline numbers

Srinagar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Chaudhary has tweeted two helpline numbers, 9419028242, 9419028251, for those outside the Jammu and Kashmir to contact their families.

Sure. Pl SMS pick-up address /Time/number of passengers to 9419151189 or 9419028242 https://t.co/8zZxm0m2w4 - Shahid Choudhary (@listenshahid) August 8, 2019

2.40 pm: PM Modi to address the nation in a television broadcast which will be played out at 8 pm.

Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will be addressing the nation at 8 PM today. - PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 8, 2019

2.35 pm: "No Indian movie to be screened in Pakistani cinemas," says Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Pakistan Prime Minister on I&B: Geo English

"No Indian movie to be screened in Pakistani cinemas," says Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Pakistan Prime Minister on I&B: Geo English pic.twitter.com/Jw3zwifKdb - ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

2.27 pm: Pakistan partially shuts airspace following trade suspension with India

Pakistan has closed a corridor in its airspace, which will result in an additional up to12 minutes of flying time for overseas flights, an Air India official said on Wednesday. The flights will have to be diverted to other routes due to the closure, the official said."One air corridor has been closed (in Pakistani airspace), requiring a maximum of 12 minutes diversion. It will not affect us (much)," said the Air India spokesperson. Air India operates around 50 flights daily through Pakistani airspace. These are flights to the US, Europe and the Middle East.

2.15 pm: Pakistan suspends Samjhauta Express services, Pakistani media reports .

2.05 pm: "Work on Kartarpur Sahib Corridor will be continued by Pakistan," said Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan.

2.04 pm: "We are always doubtful about our neighbour. The problem is that you can change your friends but cannot choose your neighbour. Nobody should have the kind of neighbour we have," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

2.03 pm: Congress MP and Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and Jammu & Kashmir Congress chief Gulam Ahmed Mir stopped at Srinagar airport Thursday. Both the leaders are being sent back to Delhi.