Kerala Assembly elections 2021: 16.07% voting till 09:30 am

Kerala recorded 16.07 per cent voting in the first two hours across 140 constituencies during the assembly election on Tuesday.

Serpentine queues were seen at several booths across the state as polling began at 7 am.

While a voter standing in the queue in Aranmula collapsed and died, there have been reports of malfunctioning of EVMs in some places.

