Kerala local body election results Live Updates: Pinarayi Vijayan's LDF leads in all segment

The counting of votes for the Kerala's local body polls is underway. A total of 21,893 wards in 1,200 local self-governing bodies including 6 corporations, 941 village panchayats, 14 district panchayats and 87 municipalities, went to polls in three phases in the southern state on December 8, 10 and 14.
The counting began at 244 centres at 8.00 am and the final results were expected to be out by noon.
The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), which used to showcase a good performance in the civic body polls, banked on the achievements in the development front under the four and half years old rule of Pinarayi Vijayan government.
However, opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), during the campaign, focused on various corruption charges against the government and controversies related to the gold smuggling case.
BJP-NDA is looking to break the decades-old bipolar polity led by UDF and LDF, and is hopeful of showcasing an impressive performance and garner three-fold seats.
Check all the latest updates on Kerala's civic poll at BusinessToday.In live blog:
04.10 PM: Voter turnout in elections
Total of 73.12 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first phase whereas 76.78 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the second phase. The third and final phase saw 78.64 per cent voter turnout, according to the EC data. The first, second and third phases were conducted on December 8, 10 and 14.
04.00 PM: Out of 100 wards, LDF has won 51, NDA 34, UDF 10 and others have won wards.
03.20 PM: Big victory for LDF ahead of Kerala Assembly Polls in 2021. BJP has made its inroads into the Communist bastion while the UDF has improved its presence in municipalities.
03.00 PM: Former CPM General Secretary Prakash Karat said that Keralites have written the right verdict in the local body election.
02.50 PM: Latest Kerala Local Body Polls 2020 results
Gram Panchayats- 941
LDF-522
UDF-363
NDA-23
Others-32
Block Panchayats-152
LDF-108
UDF-44
District Panchayats-14
LDF-10
UDF-4
Municipality-86
LDF-35
UDF-45
NDA-2
Others-4
Corporations-6
LDF-3
UDF-3
02.40 PM: LDF, UDF seek support of independent candidates
The LDF has won 33 seats in Kochi corporation polls whereas the UDF secured a majority in 30 seats, BJP in 5 seats and independents in 4. Results of two seats have not come as of yet in Kunnumpuram division after the EVM reported a technical issue.
02.25 PM: People stand with LDF government: KK Shailaja
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja has said that the local body election results show that the people of Kerala stand with the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government.
02.10 PM: BJP candidate from Koliyandi injured in clash between BJP and CPIM workers
02.00 PM: Latest Kerala local body polls 2020 updates
Kannur Corporation- Congress-led UDF leads
Kollam Corporation-CPM-led LDF on path to victory
Kochi- No clear majority
Kozhikode-CPM-led UDF leads
Thrissur-CPM led LDF leads
Thiruvananthapuram-LDF to power
01.45 PM: Postal ballots, including special ballots issued to coronavirus positive voters were counted first
01.35 PM: LDF's big wins
LDF has won 2,502 out of 15,692 gram panchayat wards, 105 of 2,080 block panchayat wards, 1,093 of 3,078 municipalities and 144 out of 414 corporation wards, according to the EC data
01.23 PM: LDF leads in Thiruvanathapuram, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kollam
01.08 PM: BJP wins in Pandalam municipality
BJP has won 17 out of 33 seats in the Pandalam municipality, which an is LDF stronghold since 2015.
01.00 PM: BJP wins in Kannur
In a first, the BJP candidate Shaiju has won in the Left stronghold Kannur corporation.
12.45 PM: Karat Faisal, CPM candidate who was denied a seat due to his alleged involvement in the gold smuggling case, has won in the Koduvally Municipality as an independent candidate.
12.30 PM: Kerala Local Body polls 2020 trends
Grama Panchayats- 941
CPIM- led LDF- 487
Congress-led UDF- 383
Others-38
NDA-22
District Panchayats- 14
LDF-11
UDF-3
NDA-0
Block Panchayats- 152
LDF-108
UDF-43
NDA-0
Others-1
Municipalities- 87
UDF-40
LDF-40
Others-4
NDA-2
Corporations- 6
LDF-3
UDF-3
12.20 PM: UDF mayoral candidate N venugopal loses from Kochi Municipal Corporation
UDF's mayoral candidate N Venugopal lost in the Kochi Municipal Corporation from one vote. The LDF is also leading in all the corporations except Kochi.
12.07 PM: Sec 144 imposed in sections of the state
Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in areas like northern Malappuram and in some pockets of neighbouring Kozhikode and Kasaragod districts.
12.00 PM: LDF mayoral candidate AG Ojina loses in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation
11.50 AM: BJP mayoral candidate B Gopalakrishnan loses from the Kuttankulangara seat
BJP's mayoral candidate B Gopalakrishnan has lost the election from Kuttankulangara seat in the Thrissur Corporation wherethe saffron party had high expectations.
11.44 AM: BJP had won on 1,205 wards in 2015
For any comparison , in 2015 @BJP4Keralam had won 1205 wards & NDA another 39 ... LDF 10340 ... UDF 8847 ... Ind 1418 wards . Early indicators are encouraging .B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) December 16, 2020
11.40 AM: BJP workers celebrate in Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala: BJP workers celebrate in Thiruvananthapuram, where counting is on, for #KeralaLocalBodyElection2020ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2020
As per early trends of the local body poll results, the NDA is leading in 13 wards pic.twitter.com/hbvlBZroqt
11:00 am: Early trends of the Kerala local body poll results:
Gram Panchayats-941
LDF -403
UDF -341
NDA-29
Others-56
Block Panchayats-152
LDF-93
UDF-56
NDA-2
District Panchayats-14
LDF-11
UDF-3
Municipality-86
LDF-38
UDF-39
NDA -3
Others -6
Corporations- 6
LDF-8,
UDF-2
