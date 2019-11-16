Relief for Lata Mangeshkar fans! Didi 'is doing good today', says PR team

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Mumbai, is "doing good", a spokesperson of her family said today. Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing in the early hours of Monday (November 11).

"Lata didi is doing good today, " her PR team said today. The singer, who turned 90 on September 28, was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.

"She was brought to hospital at about 2 am. She is critical and in ICU," a hospital insider had told PTI on November 11.

Mangeshkar, who has lent her voice to over 1,000 songs in Hindi alone, was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in the country, in 2001.

In a career spanning over seven decades, Mangeshkar has sung more than 30,000 songs across languages. Fondly called 'Lata Didi' by her fans, the singer is considered one of the greatest playback singers in Indian cinema.

She received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001. Mangeshkar's last full Hindi album was for the late filmmaker Yash Chopra-directed 2004 film 'Veer-Zaara'.

