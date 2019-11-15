Lata Mangeshkar getting better, don't listen to rumour-mongers: spokesperson

Lata Mangeshkar's spokesperson has said that the singer is getting better and requested everyone not to pay any heed to rumour-mongers.

The legendary playback singer was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after she complained of difficulty in breathing in the early hours of Monday. Mangeshkar turned 90 on September 28 this year.

"We are as happy as you are to inform you that with all your prayers and best wishes, Lata didi is doing much better. Thank You for being there. God is great," Mangeshkar's PR team said in a statement on Friday.

Lata Mangeshkar's niece Rachana had spoken to India Today soon after she was admitted to the hospital. "We have admitted Lata Ji to keep her comfortable and she is better than last night. In a matter of 3-4 days she will be absolutely fine. Her condition is stable, and on the path to recovery," she had said.

In her over seven-decade-long career, Mangeshkar has sung more than 30,000 songs across languages. She is considered one of the greatest playback singers in Indian cinema. She received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001.

Mangeshkar's last full Hindi album was for the Yash Chopra directed 2004 film "Veer-Zaara".

