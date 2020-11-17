Law against 'love jihad' in the works in Madhya Pradesh; 5 years jail punishment

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh is considering a law against ''love jihad'. The state home minister Narottam Mishra said that non-bailable charges shall be pressed in cases of love jihad in Madhya Pradesh.

Mishra told reporters, "We are making preparations to introduce Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Bill, 2020 in Assembly. It will provide for 5 years of rigorous imprisonment. We're also proposing that such crimes be declared a cognizable and non-bailable offence."

The senior BJP politician added that those who aid in love jihad will be treated as accomplices and will be punished on similar lines as the accused.

Furthermore, forceful marriages and/or marriages wherein the identity of either the groom or the bride was kept hidden shall be considered illegal once this law comes into force.

The parents or siblings of a person who has been converted by his/her choice will have to file a complaint of action. The religious practitioner converting the person will have to inform the District Magistrate (DM) one month in advance.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had earlier said that there won't be any jihad in the name of love and that whoever indulges in such an act will have to face the repercussions. He also said that legal arrangements will be made for this.

This proposal by the Madhya Pradesh government is in accordance with the recent Allahabad High Court verdict. The verdict stated that conversion only for marriage is not valid.

