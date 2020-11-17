'Best jalebis in the universe': Anand Mahindra can't praise Amritsar enough for these reasons!

Mahindra and Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra has expressed his love for Amritsar, saying one can find the 'best jalebis' in the culinary capital of Punjab. He quoted a tweet from Invest Punjab or the Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion wherein they requested the business magnate to visit Amritsar once again.

Mahindra tweeted, "I don't need much convincing to revisit Amritsar. It's a vibrant city; the home of both tradition and transformation. On a more mundane note, it's worth visiting just for its culinary delights: I've tweeted before that the best jalebis in the universe can be found at Gurdas Ram!"





I donât need much convincing to revisit Amritsar. Itâs a vibrant city; the home of both tradition & transformation. On a more mundane note, itâs worth visiting just for its culinary delights: Iâve tweeted before that the best Jalebis in the universe can be found at Gurdas Ram! https://t.co/jBd0sb0jZc â anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 17, 2020

The business mogul's love for Amritsar is not newfound. He had shared a post on Diwali and talked about how he took a semester off from his college in US and hitchhiked across India. Amritsar was one of the destinations.

Mahindra tweeted, "In 1975, I took a semester off from college in the US and hitchhiked/ took ST buses around India. On Diwali, I arrived in Amritsar. I bought a Kada and had it blessed in the Golden Temple. I have not taken it off since then... Back in the US, my friends called it my 'steel bangle'."

In 1975 I took a semester off from college in the U.S & hitchhiked/took ST buses around India.On Diwali I arrived in Amritsar. I bought a Kada & had it blessed in the Golden Temple. I have not taken it off since then..Back in the US, my friends called it my âsteel bangle.â pic.twitter.com/tFdftZuGHd â anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 14, 2020

Mahindra has approximately 8.2 million followers on Twitter. He frequently shares witty and funny takes on current affairs and life in general.

