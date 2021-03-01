'Let us make India Covid free': PM Modi gets first dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday. He was administered Bharat Biotech's Covaxin by Sister Nivedita from Puducherry .

The Prime Minister tweeted, "Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked quick in time to strengthen the fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together let us make India COVID-19 free!"



The second phase of the government's massive vaccination drive is all set to begin from March 1. Those above 60 years of age, people in the 45-59 age bracket with comorbidities, armed forces personnel, police personnel and vulnerable groups will be included in this stage. It also includes those healthcare and frontline workers who missed getting vaccinated in the first phase.

While the vaccine will be given free of cost at government hospitals, the Centre has capped the price of COVID-19 vaccination at Rs 250 (Rs 150 per dose of vaccine plus Rs 100 service charge) at private hospitals.