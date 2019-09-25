Living on rent in Delhi? Now, you don't have to pay electricity bill for up to 200 units

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday, announced that people living in rental accommodation in the national capital will be able to avail free 200 units of electricity.

The CM announced the 'Mukhyamanyri Kirayedar Bijli Yojna' under which the tenants will not have to pay any charge for the electricity consumption of up to 200 units.



In order to avail the benefits of the scheme, tenants will be issued a pre-paid meter, said Kejriwal. He further added that for installing the pre-paid meters, a copy of the rent agreement would be sufficient.

Earlier, people needed to get a NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the landlords for installing the meters, that's been done away with, Kejriwal said.

Last month, the CM announced that Delhi people will not have to pay anything for consuming up to 200 units of power per month.

"People consuming till 200 units of electricity in a month won't have to pay the electricity bills. Their bills will be waived from August 1," he had said.

But if a consumer uses 201 units in a month, "he will have to pay the full charge", he said.

