Lockdown in Mumbai soon? It's an option, says CM Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that lockdown on Maharashtra is an option but he trusts people to follow norms on their own. Talking to reporters in Nandurbar, CM Thackeray appealed to people to get vaccinated without fear. Maharashtra reported 25,833 fresh COVID-19 cases in the state on Thursday..

"I see lockdown as an option going ahead. But I trust people of the state to cooperate (and follow the COVID-19 norms voluntarily) like the last time," he said. He said that when the pandemic began there was nothing to fight it with. But at least now there are vaccines. "But now at least we have vaccines as a shield. The priority now is to ensure that everyone is vaccinated. People should come forward to take the vaccine," he said.

He added that the Union government has assured that there would be no shortage of vaccines. "Everyone should get vaccinated without fear," he added.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has issued fresh guidelines to be effective till March 31. As per the latest guidelines, auditoriums and theatres in Maharashtra will be allowed to operate at only 50 per cent capacity. Private offices will also function at 50 per cent capacity.

The Maharashtra government has also forbade the use of theatres and auditoriums for any religious, social, political or cultural gatherings.

"Concerned establishments will have to ensure the presence of enough manpower to enforce wearing of masks as well as maintaining social distances by all visitors all the times. In case of violation of this order, concerned drama theaters/auditoriums shall have to remain closed for a period until the Covid-19 pandemic stays notified as a disaster by the central government. A violation shall also attract penalties under the Disaster Act for the owner of premises," it said.

