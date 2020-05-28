Locust attack: Delhi government issues advisory, ramps up preparedness

The Delhi government issued an advisory on the preventive measures that need to be taken in order to prepare for a possible locust attack in the national capital. The government called for awareness programmes and spraying of insecticides and pesticides to prevent a locust attack.

Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai called for a meeting at his residence on Thursday to discuss the menace of locust attack. The government asked all concerned authorities to organise awareness programmes for the public and farmers to prevent and control the probable attack of swarm of locusts in Delhi.

It said that the locust swarm usually flies during the day and rests at night and hence the "locusts should not be allowed to rest specially during the night". The Development Commissioner of Delhi also asked the concerned authorities to spray Melathion 50% EC, Melathion 25% WP, Chloropyriphos 20% EC or Chloropyriphos 50% EC during the night as per need.

Meanwhile, the Centre has also said it would help the states regarding the locust attack to prevent damages to agriculture fields. It said that measures to control locust attacks have been stepped up.

Locust swarms attacked Rajasthan and spread to Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Maharashtra government has issued a 'locust warning alert' for 11 districts in Vidarbha and four districts in North Maharashtra. The swarm moves with the wind and in favourable conditions can travel long distances in a day.

