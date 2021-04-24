scorecardresearch
'Looking at what we can do to help, support India,' says Boris Johnson

We're looking at what we can do to help and support the people of India, Johnson said

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he was looking at what he could do to help India, where the coronavirus pandemic is entering a deadly new phase with which its health services are struggling to cope.

"We're looking at what we can do to help and support the people of India," Johnson told British media on Friday, describing India as a great partner and explaining that the help could include providing ventilators or therapeutics.

Also read: Pressure on Joe Biden administration to ship AstraZeneca vaccine, supplies to India

