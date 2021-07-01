LPG prices hiked again; check out latest rates in your city

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have hiked the price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder by Rs 25.50 per cylinder with effect from Thursday (July 1). This is the fourth hike in 2021. Rates of 14.2 kg LPG cylinder were kept unchanged in May and June.

Prior to this, prices were jacked up in January, February, March but fell by Rs 10 in April. Prices of 14.2 kg LPG cylinder were hiked by Rs 25 in January, February, and March respectively.

People in Delhi and Mumbai will now have to pay Rs 834.50 for a 14.2 kg domestic cylinder. Citizens in Kolkata will have to shell out Rs 861 for a non-subsidised 14.2 kg cooking gas cylinder while a 14.2 kg domestic cylinder costs Rs 850.50 in Chennai, ANI reported.

Price of a 19 kg cooking gas cylinder has been hiked by Rs 76 per cylinder. With this hike, Delhi residents will now have to pay Rs 1,550 for a 19 kg cooking gas cylinder.

A 19 kg cooking gas cylinder costs Rs 1,498.5 in Mumbai and Rs 1,620.5 in Kolkata. Chennai residents will have to shell out Rs 1,679 for a 19 kg cooking gas cylinder.

Congress leader-Dr. Shama Mohamed took the Modi government to task for the hike in LPG prices, which is followed by the recent upsurge in petrol prices.

"LPG prices hiked by Rs 25, a 14.2 kg cylinder now costs Rs 834.50. During UPA, the price was Rs 414/cylinder. Crores of people have been pushed into poverty by the BJP govt's mishandling of the COVID pandemic. Their livelihoods have gone. These hikes are forcing them to starve too," Dr. Shama Mohamed tweeted.

