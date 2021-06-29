Petrol paces towards Rs 105 in Mumbai, check fuel rates in other metros, cities

After the recent rise, petrol and diesel rates continue to batter the budget of India's common man. Fuel rates have been jacked up for the 32nd time since May 4. Petrol and diesel rates were kept unchanged on June 28 (Monday).

Petrol prices have risen by 35 paise while diesel rates went up by 28 paise respectively. Petrol costs Rs 98.81 per litre while diesel costs Rs 89.18 in Delhi.

Petrol prices have inched closer to the Rs 105-mark in Mumbai after the recent hike. One needs to pay Rs 104.90 per litre for petrol while diesel costs Rs 96.72 per litre in India's financial capital.

Citizens need to shell out Rs 99.80 per litre for petrol and Rs 93.72 per litre for diesel in Chennai. In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 98.64 per litre and diesel costs Rs 92.03 per litre.

Also read: Petrol rises to Rs 104.22 a litre in Mumbai; check out fuel rates in other cities

Petrol sells at Rs 110.04 per litre-costliest all over India in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, located near the India-Pakistan border. Hyderabad (Rs 102.75 per litre) and Bengaluru (Rs 102.17 per litre) are other metro cities apart from Mumbai where petrol rates crossed the psychological Rs 100 per litre mark.

State-backed oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis by factoring in local taxes like VAT and freight charges and the average price of the benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days and foreign exchange rates.

Rajasthan charges the highest VAT on petrol and diesel, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Petrol prices have crossed the Rs 100-mark in several parts of Bihar after Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Punjab, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

Global oil prices, on the other hand, fell for the second consecutive day on June 28 (Tuesday) due to worries about slower fuel demand growth on fears of a Delta COVID-19 variant outbreak. Brent crude futures went down by 10 cents or 0.1 per cent to $74.58 per barrel while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped by 14 cents or 0.2 per cent to $72.77 per barrel, Reuters reported.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

Also read: Petrol past Rs 100 in Bihar after another round of fuel price hike