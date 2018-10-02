Made at a cost of Rs 90 lakh, Mumbai's most expensive toilet is now open for public use

Mumbai's iconic promenade at Marine Drive now has a plush toilet to go with its surrounding art deco architecture. The toilet, made at an estimated cost of Rs 90 lakh, has earned the reputation of being the city's most expensive toilet. It was opened for public use on Tuesday.

Constructed under a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative by the Jindal Group and Samatech, the swanky toilet has been handed over to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for maintenance. The civic body will keep the facility free for use for the next two months after which it may levy a fee.

Usually, BMC spends around Rs 25-30 lakh on an average to construct a public toilet but the building material and designing came for free to the civic body. "Several other companies and consultants have contributed their expertise and materials free of cost for the [Marine Drive] project. The design of the toilet goes with the art deco architecture [around] and was built using weathering steel. It has solar panels installed on the roof which will generate enough power to illuminate the toilet," said Akshat Gupta, co-founder of Samatech, as mentioned in a report in Hindustan Times.

Yuvasena Chief @AUThackeray ji inaugurated the sustainable toilets at Marine Drive along with @Tarinijhanda ,These toilets are powered by solar panel, and has vacuum which saves water. @TheJSWGroup@AGSawant@PandurangSakpal pic.twitter.com/uMYilUNMbp - Vishal Parab (@vishalparab16) October 1, 2018

Gupta also said that they have made sure that the waste is not disposed of in Marine Drive. The waste will be taken from the sewage tanks to BMC's sewage treatment plants.

Yuva Sena head Aaditya Thackeray who inaugurated the toilet on Monday said that keeping the toilet clean is the responsibility of citizens.

This is also the only public toilet in a 2.8 km radius of the promenade at Marine Drive.

According to the daily, a civic official who wished to remain anonymous said that the it would take BMC up to Rs 1 lakh per month including house-keeping services, sewage transport and maintenance of solar panels.

