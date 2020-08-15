Made in India coronavirus vaccine soon, waiting for scientists' approval: PM Modi in Independence Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of 74th Independence Day, said that an India-made vaccine against coronavirus will be out soon. He also said that there were three vaccines against coronavirus which currently are in the testing stage.

PM Modi added that the government will ensure large-scale production of the vaccine after scientists' approval.

"Today, in India, not one or two but three vaccines are in the stage of testing. As soon as there is a green signal from scientists, the country is prepared to produce it in large numbers," PM Modi said.

Additionally, the prime minister said that an expert committee has been set up to chalk out plans to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to every person in the country. "Our roadmap to bring corona vaccine to all Indians in the shortest possible time is ready," the prime minister said.

PM Modi also said that there was only one testing lab when coronavirus broke out in the country. However, the labs have now been increased to 1,400, he added.

He also hailed all frontline workers for their battle against coronavirus. "Corona warriors have lived the mantra of 'Seva Parmo Dharma' and served the people of the country," stated PM Modi.

It must be noted that a few days back, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) also said that the country had three vaccine candidates in different phases of the clinical study.

The first one is inactivated virus vaccine which is being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the ICMR. The vaccine has completed its Phase-1 study on 11 sites and has started Phase-2 clinical trial.

The second one is the DNA vaccine which is being developed by Zydus Cadila. This vaccine has also begun its Phase-2 trial at 11 sites.

The third vaccine candidate is the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine that will be manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII). The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has given approval to SII to conduct Phase 2 and 3 clinical studies at 17 sites in the country.

