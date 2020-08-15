What PM Modi said about the middle class in Independence Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at length about the middle class and the steps the government is undertaking to give them a boost during the Independence Day speech. "Be it farmers or the salaried class, they form a large part of the country's middle-class. And people who have come from the middle class are making a name for themselves across the world. Doctors, engineers, lawyers, scientists from the middle class have made the country proud across the world," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister added that the middle class wants to do away with governmental intrusion and red tape. "They want opportunities and an open playing field. Our government is working towards helping the middle class achieve their dreams. The middle class can make miracles happen," he stated.

He emphasised the importance of 'ease of living' for the middle class. "Be it low cost internet or low cost smartphone or cheap airfare or highways -- all these will give a boost to the strength of the middle class," said the Prime Minister.

"If you have noticed, any person who emerges from poverty and enters the middle class section, they always dream of owning a house. They want an equal life. For the first time the EMI of a home loan is getting a rebate of up to Rs 6 lakh during the payment period. Last year, a fund of Rs 25,000 crore was established to complete thousands of incomplete houses," he said during the speech.

PM Modi pointed out that the tax rate has been reduced in GST and income tax. "Joining cooperative banks with RBI will secure the earnings of the middle class. The hard-working middle class households will reap the benefits of the reforms of MSME and agriculture sectors," he said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the National Education Policy and the National Digital Health Mission. PM Modi said that the only way forward is through education. As per the National Digital Health Mission, every Indian will have a health ID. He said that this will revolutionise the Indian health sector.

