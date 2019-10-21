Maharashtra Exit Polls 2019: Can BJP -Shiv Sena alliance do it again?

Will the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally Shiv Sena continue its winning streak when results are announced for the Maharashtra assembly elections on October 24? The ruling BJP- Shiv Sena alliance is locked in a tight contest with Congress -NCP alliance for the 288 assembly seats that went to polls in Maharashtra on Monday.

Before the actual results across 288 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly come in, you track what the exit polls are saying. India Today-Axis My India exit poll for the Maharashtra elections will attempt to predict the answer to that question this evening.

The voting for 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections took place today with the BJP and its allies seeking to retain power in the two states on the back of the recent Lok Sabha polls victory, while the opposition is hoping to turn the tide by taking advantage of any anti-incumbency.

Voting began at 7 am and ended 6 pm in the evening. A total of 44% voters had turned up at polling booths in the state of Maharashtra till 4 pm.

The electoral fate of 3,237 candidates in Maharashtra, including 235 women, will be sealed in EVMs by the voters. In Maharashtra, a total of 8.98 crore people, including 4.28 crore women, are eligible to vote at the 96,661 polling booths, that are in place with 6.5 lakh staff. The votes will be counted on October 24.

The 'Maha-Yuti' alliance of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena and smaller parties are locked in a tight contest against the 'Maha-agadhi', led by the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

While BJP is contesting from 150 seats, seeking a second straight term under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena is contesting from 124 seats. Under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena alliance, the BJP will get the top post and Uddhav Thackeray's party will get the Deputy Chief Minister's post.

On the other hand, Congress is contesting from 147 seats, while the Sharad Pawar-led party NCP is contesting in 121 seats.

