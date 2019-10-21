Maharashtra, Haryana Elections Live Updates: Polling begins; PM urges people to vote in record numbers

Maharashtra Haryana Assembly Elections: The stage is all set for a tight contest in Haryana and Maharashtra for 90 and 288 Assembly seats, respectively. While Modi-led BJP and its allies will try to retain power in both the states, Congress and other regional parties like NCP, INLD, Jannayak Janata Party are hoping to give a tough fight to the ruling party.

Maharashtra has total 8,98,39,600 voters, including 1,06,76,013 in the age group of 18 to 25 years. In the 2014 elections, the saffron party won 122 seats, the Shiv Sena-63, the Congress-42 and the NCP-41.

In Haryana, BJP had emerged victorious on 47 seats in 2014. INLD won 19 seats and came in second place, while the Congress could win just 15 seats. This time, Haryana has over 1.83 crore voters, including 85 lakh women and 252 transgenders. Polling in both states will start from 7 am to 6 pm. The ECI has put up a tight security arrangement to ensure no untoward incident happens during the Assembly polls. Counting of votes will be on October 24.

9.07 AM: NCP leader Supriya Sule casts her vote in Baramati. The NCP-Congress alliance is trying to regain power in Maharashtra this time.

Maharashtra: Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)leader Supriya Sule after casting her vote in Baramati. Her cousin and NCP leader Ajit Pawar is contesting against BJP's Gopichand Padalkar from the constituency. #MaharashtraAssemblyPollspic.twitter.com/unsex40pLC â ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

9.04 AM: Yogeshwar Dutt casts his vote: The Olympian wrestler is contesting on a BJP ticket this time from Baroda.

Sonipat: Yogeshwar Dutt, Olympic Medallist & BJP candidate from Baroda casts his vote. He is contesting against Congress candidate Krishan Hooda. #HaryanaAssemblyPolls. pic.twitter.com/Qg5wCoGg4E â ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

9.01 AM: BJP's Babita Phogat casts her vote

Voting underway at polling booth 128-129 in Balali village of Charkhi Dadri constituency. Wrestler Babita Phogat is contesting on a BJP ticket from here against Congress candidate Nirpender Singh Sangwan and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate Satpal Sangwan.

Wrestlers Babita Phogat, Geeta Phogat&their family cast their vote at a polling booth in Balali village in Charkhi Dadri constituency. Babita Phogat is contesting on BJP ticket from here against Congress candidate Nirpender Singh Sangwan& JJP candidate Satpal Sangwan. #Haryanahttps://t.co/QQAT0gWTCUpic.twitter.com/AJ24QGWZZh â ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

8.48 AM: How to check polling booth

Whether you are a first-time voter or not, there are a few things you must keep in mind when you head to the polling booth. Before going for voting, you must check if your name is on the voter list, without which you will not be able to cast your vote.

8.42 AM: TikTok star Sonali Phogat, who is contesting on a BJP ticket from Adampur, castes her vote

Haryana: TikTok star Sonali Phogat who is contesting on a BJP ticket from Adampur constituency, after casting her vote. She is up against senior Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi. #HaryanaAssemblyPollspic.twitter.com/1CabZLOAAT â ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

8.26 AM: Union Minister Piyush Goyal casts his vote; says confident that BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will win

Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Mumbai: I am confident that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will win around 225 seats, opposition has lost all credibility and is nowhere in the contest. People are with Modi ji and Fadnavis ji. #MaharashtraAssemblyPollspic.twitter.com/ut0RRhJqyU â ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

8.25 AM: Nitin Gadkari and wife Kanchan cast vote in Nagpur

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and wife Kanchan, after casting their vote in Nagpur. #MaharashtraAssemblyPollspic.twitter.com/b8qLWHLYOi â ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

8.06 AM: NCP leader Ajit Pawar casts vote

Maharashtra: Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)leader and candidate from Baramati, Ajit Pawar after casting his vote, he is contesting against BJP's Gopichand Padalkar. #MaharashtraAssemblyPollspic.twitter.com/1FzwYP29Fn â ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

8.01 AM: Congress will get the majority: Hooda

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda says Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are not factors in the Assembly polls, and that the contest is between Congress & BJP.

7.59 AM: Ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Julio Ribeiro casts his vote

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Julio Ribeiro after casting his vote for the Worli Assembly constituency. #MaharashtraAssemblyPollspic.twitter.com/J1kMViiwkr â ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

7.58 AM: Mohan Bhagwat casts his vote

Mohan Bhagwat, RSS Sarsanghchalak after casting his vote for the Nagpur Central constituency. #MaharashtraAssemblyPollspic.twitter.com/4F0b6X2oP8 â ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

7.49 AM: PM Modi on Haryana Assembly Elections 2019

??????? ???????? ????? ?? ??? ?? ????? ?? ??? ??? ??? ???????? ?? ???? ?????? ?? ?? ?? ???? ??? ???? ????? ?? ???????? ?? ?? ???? ??? ??????? ????? â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2019

7.43 AM: Modi urges people to vote in record numbers

"I urge voters in these states and seats to turnout in record numbers and enrich the festival of democracy," says PM Modi.