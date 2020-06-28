Mann Ki Baat Highlights: Indian army gave befitting reply to those eyeing our territory in Ladakh, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address to the nation on 66th edition of his monthly programme 'Mann Ki Baat', said those eyeing India's land in Ladakh won't be spared. The PM said India gave a befitting reply to those entering our territories.

Here are the highlights of PM's Mann Ki Baat address.

India bows to our brave martyrs who lost their lives in Ladakh. Their valour will always be remembered. Families who lost their sons, still want to send their other children to defence forces... their spirit and sacrifice are venerable.

India knows the value of true friendship but also knows how to look in the eye and give a befitting reply if the situation demands. Our army has shown that they will never let anyone hurt the motherland.

The world has seen India's commitment to protecting its borders & sovereignty. In Ladakh, a befitting reply has been given to those eyeing our territories.

We are seeing many inspiring stories of migrant labourers. In UP's Barabanki, labourers who returned from outside started working to restore natural form of Kalyani river. While staying in isolation, the way migrant labourers have changed things around them is commendable.

As compared to lockdown, we need to be even more careful now during unlock. If you don't wear masks, follow social distancing and other precautions, you put yourself as well as others at risk. I appeal to all countrymen to not be careless.

Martyr Kundan Kumar's father from Bihar said that he will send his grandsons also to armed forces to protect the country. This is the spirit of every martyr's family. The sacrifice of these families is worth worshiping.

People are nowadays discussing one thing - when will 2020 come to an end? People say the year has been full of several challenges. Six-seven months back, nobody knew we will face a pandemic like a coronavirus, besides challenges like Cyclone Aphan and Cyclone Nisarg. Locust attack in various states of India destroyed crops and small earthquake tremors are not stopping in many states. In the meantime, the country is tackling the emerging border challenges effetely.

There is a new and strong opportunity for our generation and our start-ups. We should present India's traditional games in a new and interesting form.

