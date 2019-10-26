Manohar Lal Khattar to take oath as Haryana CM tomorrow, Dushyant Choutala to be Deputy CM

Manohar Lal Khattar will take oath as the next Chief Minister of Haryana on Sunday in a ceremony at Haryana Raj Bhavan. Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya invited the BJP-led alliance to form the next government in the state after Khattar, JJP's Dushyant Choutala and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad met him in Chandigarh today. Khattar has been elected the leader of Haryana BJP legislative party.

"We have stake claim to form government in Haryana. Governor has accepted our proposal and invited us. I have tendered my resignation which has been accepted. Tomorrow at 2:15 pm oath taking ceremony will be held at Raj Bhavan. Dushyant Chautala will take oath as Deputy CM," Khattar said while talking to reporters after meeting the Governor.

Earlier, Khattar and his cabinet colleagues submitted their resignations to the governor, which were accepted. The governor asked Khattar to continue as the interim chief minister till the new government took over.

Khattar said some ministers would take oath with him on Sunday. He, however, did not specify the composition of his Cabinet.

In the recently-concluded Haryana Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 40 seats. The national party then got the support of 10 elected candidates from Choutala's Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and seven independents to take the tally to 57. In the 90-member Harayana Assembly, a minimum strength of 46 MLAs is required to form the government.

