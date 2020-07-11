Medical shop owner, aide in Mumbai sell Remdesivir for Rs 20,000; gets arrested

A medical shop owner and his aide in Mumbai have been arrested for reportedly selling anti-viral drug, Remdesivir at almost four times the market price. Mira Road police arrested the shop owner and his associate for selling Remdesivir at exorbitant prices. Sonu Darshi (25) and his accomplice Rodriques Raul (31) were caught after a police officer contacted him posing as a customer. The accused were caught red-handed while selling the medicine and the police also recovered four vials.

The accused hinted a bigger black marketing nexus as they told the cops that they acquired the drug from a hospital. The two men have been charged under Section 420 of the Essential Commodities Act and Drugs and Cosmetic Act.

Police is also investigating the possibility of a network in black marketing of Remdesivir at a time when it is being hailed as the most effective medicine to cure novel coronavirus and is in high demand among doctors as well as COVID-19 patients. "We are investigating if more people were involved in this illegal sale. These accused were selling the drug costing Rs 5,400 at a rate of Rs 20,000- 25,000", India Today quoted Senior Inspector Sandip Kadam as saying.

Amid various reports of black marketing of Remdesivir and Tocilizumab coming from Maharashtra and several parts of the country, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh held a meeting with the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), wherein Mumbai police commissioner Parambir Singh was also present.

Assuring the people of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh said, "state government is in the process of acquiring Remdesivir and Tocilizumab on a big scale. It will be available whenever required. Police will take strict against those involved in black marketing of these drugs."

