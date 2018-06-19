Mice munch on cash worth Rs 12.38 lakh in an ATM in Assam

As far as inexplicable stories go, this one is far ahead on the list. In an ATM in Assam's Tinsukia district, cash worth Rs 12.38 lakh were found shredded to bits. The ATM (DFBK - 000196116) belongs to the State Bank of India (SBI) and is located in Laipuli area of the district. To add to the twist, it is believed that mice were behind this incident.

On May 19th, a Guwahati-based company, FIS: Global Business Solutions, had deposited Rs 29.48 lakh in the ATM at Tinsukia. However, as noted in a local newspaper, the ATM malfunctioned on May 20th and was out of service until June 11th. It is when repairmen reached the ATM to fix it, did they discover that cash worth Rs 12.38 lakh was reduced to smithereens by mice.

Majority of the notes were in denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000. How the mice managed to enter the ATM is yet to be ascertained.

Pictures of the shredded notes and messages about the incident are circulating on WhatsApp. Many, however, are doubtful about what happened inside the ATM.

An FIR has been registered with the Tinsukia police station and investigation in the matter is underway.