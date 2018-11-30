Microsoft offers Rs 1.5 crore package to IITians for job in the US

Companies are doling out robust packages to pick the best talents at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT). For instance, Microsoft that is likely to offer the fattest paycheque this placement season is offering an annual package pegged at about Rs 1.5 crore for jobs in the US. Not to be undone, Uber too is offering packages of more than Rs 1 crore for US jobs.

Placement cell members confirmed that Microsoft's offer amount includes base salary, performance bonus, joining bonus and restricted stock units. Microsoft and Uber are the only companies to roll out such offers, a report in The Economic Times mentioned.

Ira Gupta, head of Human Resources at Microsoft India said that they have already offered more than 400 jobs to students from the top engineering colleges and will continue their search for top talent at the eight IITs that's left. The placement for these colleges will start from December 1.

"The students we hire are placed both in India and internationally based on the role, their preference, and where we think they would be empowered to do their best work," said Gupta, as mentioned in the daily.

A Microsoft spokesperson, however, declined to comment and said that the company does not share the details of their compensation offers.

Uber too did not respond to queries. Even last year the company paid a similar package to a graduate who joined the international posting. However, in campuses like IIT Roorkee, it was looking to fill only domestic positions.

Apart from Microsoft and Uber, Japanese companies like Works Applications and Mercari took their pick of the brightest minds. Microsoft had offered the highest package of Rs 1.39 crore last year for its Redmond headquarters.