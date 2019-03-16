More options for holiday-goers as IRCTC set to launch 5 new tourist trains

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is all set to launch five new tourist trains, giving travel enthusiasts more options. The IRCTC already runs special tourist trains to enhance the railway tourism in India. However, in what seems to be an augmentation exercise by the Indian Railways, five dedicated rakes will be acquired for exclusively operating special tourist trains.

The rakes will be acquired from Coach Rehabilitation Work Shop in Bhopal, which is a unit of the Indian Railways. Each rake will consist of 19 coaches, of which, 14 will be sleeper class coaches, one AC three-tier coach, two pantry cars and two seating-cum-luggage rakes, reported Financial Express. Furthermore, the corporation aims to upgrade the facilities in these coaches to make them more customer-friendly.

The IRCTC stated in a recent press release that the rakes would be equipped with additional passenger amenities for the comfort of travelling passengers. However, the procurement of these five dedicated rakes will be done over the next three years, in a phased manner.

After the successful launch of major rail tourism packages like Bharat Darshan tourist trains, State Pilgrim Special trains and Aastha Special tourist trains and their efficiency in the market, the corporation has decided to come up with more such projects, says the IRCTC.

The IRCTC has been introducing affordable tourist packages regularly as these are the key drivers of domestic tourism in India, considering their popularity and potential. Some of the prominent IRCTC packages include- Ramayana Yatra, Ram Sethu Express, Samanta Express, Panj Takht, Unity express, amongst others.

The IRCTC, an Indian Railways subsidiary, handles its catering, tourism and online ticketing operations with up to 6 lakh bookings every day.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

