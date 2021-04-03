Mumbai airport cuts RT-PCR test price to Rs 600

Mumbai airport has slashed the price of RT-PCR tests as coronavirus cases continue to surge in Maharashtra. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) reduced the price of RT-PCR tests by 30 per cent to Rs 600. The revised charges were effective from April 1, said CSMIA in a statement on Friday.

The airport was offering the test at Rs 850 earlier for passengers who opted for the facility.

This reduction in price comes after the state government announced a reduction in RT-PCR, rapid antigen and antibody test charges on Wednesday. After the reduction in prices, RT-PCR tests at a laboratory or hospital costs Rs 600 as against Rs 850 earlier.

Mumbai airport had introduced the RT-PCR test counters at the terminal last September amid the pandemic. It has carried out 3 lakh tests since then.

Since the launch, the airport has added new facilities and explored various avenues to accommodate and reduce dwell time for passengers awaiting the reports, CSMIA said, adding it was the first Indian airport to launch a unique molecular testing technique.

Currently, the airport hosts three facilities at Terminal 2. It has established over 30 counters of testing facilities at the terminal for international and domestic passengers, including those equipped with molecular testing facilities.

