Mumbai fire LIVE updates: 4 killed, 14 injured as fire breaks out at Crystal Tower in Parel

Four people have been reported dead as of now and 14 injured in a fire that broke out at Crystal Tower near Hindmata Cinema in Parel. Residents who are trapped in the top floor of the high-rise are being evacuated. The fire has been brought under control.

Early morning on Wednesday, fire and smoke were seen emanating from the twelfth floor of the building. At 8:32 am, the fire brigade control room got a message about the blaze at Crystal Tower. Twenty fire tenders were rushed to the spot to rescue the stranded individuals.

The fire has been classified as Level 2. "The smoke from the raging fire spread rapidly and residents were trapped on the building's staircases," said Mumbai Fire Brigade chief PS Rahangdale, as mentioned in PTI.

The cause of the fire is still not known.

KEM Hospital dean said, "Total 16 were brought to hospital, of which 2 were brought dead; 1 is a senior citizen lady & other is a male, condition of others stable (sic)."

Only in June this year, Mumbai witnessed another major fire in residential complex, Beaumonde Towers in Prabhadevi. More than 90 residents were evacuated during the fire. Another scarring fire incident took place last year in Kamala Mills where 14 people lost their lives.

Follow LIVE updates here:

12:25 pm - "Total 20 victims were brought to KEM Hospital, of which 4 were brought dead; 1 senior citizen female & 3 male. 2 bodies have been identified. 16 patients stable; 10 male & 6 female (sic)," said Dr Avinash N Supe, KEM Hospital Dean.

12:14 pm - Mumbai Fire Brigade chief PS Rahangdale said that safety norms were flouted at Crystal Tower. An initial investigation has revealed that the building did not have any firefighting system in place.

12:06 pm - "14 fire engines are here. Situation is under control. Fire fighting operations over, cooling operations is on. Complaint to be lodged on charges of criminal offence against the responsible society official. Building declared unsafe, power and water supply stopped for now," said a fire department official.

12:03 pm - "Area around the lift of the 12th floor was the worst affected. Fire in the electrical wiring kept in duct area had caused smoke and heat on the entire floor, because of which people on upper floors were trapped (sic)," said a fire department official.

12:00 pm - As mentioned in a report in CNN-News18, the bodies were recovered from the elevator. A police official said that panic-stricken residents may have tried to escape by the elevator but were killed by suffocation.

11:54 am - According to reports four people lost their lives in the fire. Identification of two bodies are yet to be done.

11:46 am - Conditions of 14 individuals are stable, while two succummed to death.