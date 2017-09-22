Narendra Modi in Varanasi: PM to launch 17 infrastructure projects, Mahamana Express, Utkarsh Bank

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to his Parliamentary Constituency of Varanasi. During the visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate several infrastructure projects and address public meetings. Varanasi District Magistrate Yogeshwar Ram Mishra on Thursday said that Prime Minister Modi would open the second phase of a trade facilitation centre for weavers and handicraft workers in Bada-Lalpur.



BJP's eastern Uttar Pradesh media in-charge Sanjay Bhardwaj told PTI that the Prime Minister will inaugurate nearly 17 infrastructure projects, including the Ramnagar-Samne Ghat bridge and the Balua Ghat bridge, and lay the foundation of nearly six projects including Ramna Sewage Treatment Plant.



The government on Thursday issued a statement saying Prime Minister Modi's engagements will cover aspects as diverse as infrastructure, railways, textiles, financial inclusion, environment and sanitation, animal husbandry, culture and spirituality. "The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation, the Deendayal Hastkala Sankul - a trade facilitation centre for handicrafts - at Bada Lalpur," the press statement said adding that he will briefly visit the facilities at the Sankul.



Here's what the Prime Minister will do during his two-day visit:



The Prime Minister will flag off the Mahamana Express through a video link. This train will connect Varanasi with Surat and Vadodara in Gujarat.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate banking services of the Utkarsh Bank, and will also unveil a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone of the headquarters building of the Bank. The Utkarsh Bank specializes in micro-finance.

The Prime Minister will dedicate a Jal Ambulance service, and a Jal Shav Vahan service to the people of Varanasi, through a video link.



The Prime Minister on Friday will visit the historic Tulsi Manas Temple in Varanasi. He will release a postal stamp on "Ramayana." He will later visit the Durga Mata Temple in the city.



The Prime Minister on Saturday will briefly participate in a sanitation related activity in the village of Shahanshahpur. He will then visit a Pashudhan Arogya Mela.

The Prime Minister will distribute certificates to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural & Urban), and will address the gathering.