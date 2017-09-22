Narendra Modi in Varanasi: PM to launch 17 infrastructure projects, Mahamana Express, Utkarsh Bank

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to his Parliamentary Constituency of Varanasi. During the visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate several infrastructure projects and address public meetings. Varanasi District Magistrate Yogeshwar Ram Mishra on Thursday said that Prime Minister Modi would open the second phase of a trade facilitation centre for weavers and handicraft workers in Bada-Lalpur.
BJP's eastern Uttar Pradesh media in-charge Sanjay Bhardwaj told PTI that the Prime Minister will inaugurate nearly 17 infrastructure projects, including the Ramnagar-Samne Ghat bridge and the Balua Ghat bridge, and lay the foundation of nearly six projects including Ramna Sewage Treatment Plant.
The government on Thursday issued a statement saying Prime Minister Modi's engagements will cover aspects as diverse as infrastructure, railways, textiles, financial inclusion, environment and sanitation, animal husbandry, culture and spirituality. "The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation, the Deendayal Hastkala Sankul - a trade facilitation centre for handicrafts - at Bada Lalpur," the press statement said adding that he will briefly visit the facilities at the Sankul.
Here's what the Prime Minister will do during his two-day visit:
