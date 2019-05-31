Modi's new Cabinet: Here's party, House-wise allocation of Union Council of Ministers

Narendra Modi took oath as the country's Prime Minister for the second consecutive time after a landslide victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on Thursday. The Modi government 2.0 has representation from most allies, though not all are happy and some of them have been left miffed this time. All prominent allies of the BJP, except JD (U) and Apna Dal, have got a seat in the new Modi Cabinet.

One-third of the total ministers in the Modi's 2.0 Cabinet are the first-timers, which includes BJP president Amit Shah and former foreign secretary S Jaishankar. Of all 58 candidates who were sworn-in as Union ministers on Thursday, the BJP has maximum 54 MPs, and one each for other allies, including Shiromani Akali Dal and Lok Janshakti party, Shiv Sena and Republican Party of India (A).

Though the size of the new Modi cabinet is smaller compared to the previous one, Modi has introduced 26 new faces to his Cabinet this time. Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United, the BJP's prominent ally in Bihar, and Apna Dal of Anupriya Patel were the notable allies who were left unhappy. While JDU wanted three ministerial berths -- one Cabinet rank, one MoS independent charge and one MoS post -- the BJP had offered only one Cabinet berth for its ally in Bihar. Anupriya Patel's party, despite winning the same number of seats (two) this time too, was not offered any Cabinet berth this time.

So, that, in a nutshell, is how the new Council of Ministers looks... Graphics courtesy KBK#ModiSwearingIn#ModiSarkar2 #ModiCabinet pic.twitter.com/7cPbOv8g2L - PIB India (@PIB_India) May 30, 2019

The House-wise analysis reveals 45 candidates from the Lok Sabha have got Cabinet berths, while 18 members of Rajya Sabha have been sworn-in as Union ministers. The new Modi government has the maximum representation of 10 faces from the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, followed by seven from Maharashtra and six from Bihar. The Modi government 2.0 also has three ministers each from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Karnataka followed by two each from West Bengal, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh. The voters had given the BJP a clean sweep in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana.

The states of West Bengal and Odisha gave massive gains to the Bharatiya Janata Party as it won 303 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha in the national election. West Bengal, where Assembly polls are due in 2021, gave the saffron party 18 MPs. However, it is being represented by only two ministers-- Babul Supriyo and Debasree Chaudhuri. Odisha, where the BJP won eight seats, is being represented by Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Chandra Sarangi. The new Council of Ministers has representation from almost all the states, except Andhra Pradesh and the north-eastern states of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim and Tripura.

Manoj Sharma with agency inputs

BJP chief strategist Amit Shah also a stock market genius, loves blue chips