National Conference chief, Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah tests COVID-19 positive

"My father has tested positive for COVID-19 & is showing some symptoms," Omar,  who is also vice president of the party, said in a tweet

National Conference president and Lok Sabha member from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah has tested positive for COVID-19, his son Omar Abdullah said on Tuesday.

Omar urged everyone who came in contact with his father recently to get tested.

"My father has tested positive for COVID-19 & is showing some symptoms," Omar,  who is also vice president of the party, said in a tweet.

"I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested. I request anyone who has come in to contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions," he added.


