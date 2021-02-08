Need to protect India from 'andolan jeevis' who join every agitation, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the Rajya Sabha on Monday said that India must protect itself from 'andolan jeevis' who are present at every agitation. "In the last few years, we have witnessed a new category of protesters, 'andolan jeevi', who can be witnessed in every agitation. We need to protect this country from these andolan jeevis, who are actually 'parjeevi' (parasite). They don't have their own strength, but they join all agitations," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister's comments come amid fierce protests by farmers who are demanding repealing of the three farm laws. On January 26, the farmers had launched a tractor rally that turned violent. The farmers continued their protests in the subsequent days but the government suspended internet in several places around Delhi where the farmers were protesting.

Following the suspension of internet, international celebrities like pop singer Rihanna, adult star Mia Khalifa, lawyer-author Meena Harris, niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, and environment activist Greta Thunberg spoke up in favour of the protests.

PM Modi said during his address, "The nation is making progress and we are talking about FDI but I see that a new FDI has come to the fore. We have to protect the nation from this new FDI. We need Foreign Direct Investment but the new FDI is 'Foreign Destructive Ideology', we have to protect ourselves from it."

The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of democracy. Calling India the 'mother of democracy', PM Modi said, "India is not merely the world's largest democracy, iis the mother of democracy and this is our ethos. Our nation's temperament is democratic. Our democracy is not weak because it is based on human values. We forgot to teach our youth that India is the mother of democracy."

PM Modi urged the farmers to take a step forward to resolve the issues. "Our Agriculture Minister is talking to the farmer union leaders. There is no tension and through this House, I'm inviting them again but they would have to take a step forward to resolve the issues. We are not living in a static world. In future, if a better suggestion will come, we will seriously think about that. We are working to strengthen the APMC and Mandis. MSP will stay there and welfare scheme to provide cheap ration will continue," said PM Modi.

