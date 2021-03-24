NHAI to develop 600 wayside amenities on national highways in 5 years

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Wednesday said it will develop wayside amenities along the national highways at 600 locations across 22 states in the next five years, including 130 such amenities in financial year 2021-22.

NHAI has already invited bids to develop 120 such wayside amenities. As per the plan, wayside amenities will be developed every 30-50 km along the current and upcoming highways and expressways, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a release.

"The amenities will include numerous facilities for passengers such as fuel station, electric charging facilities, food court, retail shops, ATM, toilets with shower facility, children playing area, clinic, village haat for local handicrafts etc.," it said.

NHAI plans to develop the wayside amenities across a combined area of over 3,000 hectares across the country, which will also provide opportunities for investors, developers, operators and retailers. "Currently, NHAI is offering wayside amenities on public private partnership model for development and operation on existing highways."

Taking into consideration the requirements of truckers, separate 'Truckers Blocks' will also be developed at large amenities that will include truck and trailer parking, auto workshop, truckers dormitory, cooking and washing area, toilets with shower, clinic, eateries, among others.

"All upcoming greenfield/brownfield national highway projects will be provisioned to have wayside amenities and logistic parks. NHAI has started land identification and monetization plan for development and real estate consultants have been engaged for designing of the amenities after studying the local suitability," the release said.

While electric charging stations will promote usage of electric vehicles, the wayside amenities will also promote local economy by generating employment opportunities, and make travel by road more convenient for commuters.

