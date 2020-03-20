Nirbhaya convicts' hanging a 'victory' for whole country: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Friday said the hanging of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case was the victory of the country.

"This is the victory of whole country. We have to now create a strong system," she said in a tweet. The four convicts --- Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) --- were hanged at 5.30 am.

Tweeting "Satyameva Jayate" (truth alone triumphs), Maliwal said justice has won after a long wait of seven years. She said the people of the country had to take to the streets for justice in the case.

Also read: Nirbhaya Case Live Updates: All 4 convicts hanged; justice delayed but not denied, says Nirbhaya's mother