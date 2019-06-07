Nirmala Sitharaman to crowdsource ideas for her first budget as Finance Minister

The newly-appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is reportedly crowdsourcing ideas for the union budget in an attempt to make it as inclusive and broad-based as possible.

The former defence minister took to Twitter on Thursday and wrote that she was going through several ideas being shared on various social media platforms. "Grateful for every thought/idea that's being shared by scholars, economists and enthusiasts through print, electronic, and on social media. I read many of them; also, my team carefully collates them for me. Value every bit. Thanks. Please keep them coming," Sitharaman said in the post.

Grateful for every thought/idea that's being shared by scholars, economists and enthusiasts through print, electronic, and on social media. I read many of them; also, my team carefully collates them for me. Value every bit. Thanks. Please keep them coming. #Budget2019 - Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) June 6, 2019

The BJP-led NDA government will present its first budget for the second term on July 5, 2019. The budget allocation will decide and indicate the direction of economic policies that the country will adopt in the near future, Live Mint reported.

The Narendra Modi government had invited suggestions from the public for the budget in 2016 through its My Gov portal. "To foster the spirit of 'Jan Bhagidari' and to infuse more transparency into the budget making exercise, thereby having people as partners in the process of budget making, the Union Ministry of Finance has decided to invite suggestions for Union Budget 2016-17," the post said.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

Also read: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to attend two-day G-20 meet in Japan on June 8

Also read: Modi govt forms two cabinet committees to boost investment, employment