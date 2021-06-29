NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant gets another extension till June 2022

Niti Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amitabh Kant was on Tuesday given one-year extension till June 2022, according to a Personnel Ministry order. This is a third extension for the 65-year-old civil servant in the post.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in tenure of Kant for a further period of one year beyond June 30, 2021 i.e upto June 30, 2022 or until further orders, read a Personnel Ministry order

He was appointed as the CEO of the National Institution for Transforming India (Niti Aayog) on February 17, 2016, for a fixed two-year term.

Kant was later given an extension till June 30, 2019.

His term was further extended for two years, till this month end, in June 2019.

