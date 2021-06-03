NITI Aayog releases SDG India Index for 2020-21: Kerala on top; Bihar, Jharkhand worst performers

NITI Aayog on Thursday launched the third edition of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) India Index and Dashboard 2020-21. Kerala managed to retain the top spot this year in the SDG India Index. While Bihar was placed at the bottom of the government think tank's SDG India Index.

The SDG India Index is tabulated annually by NITI Aayog in order to evaluate the progress of states and union territories on the basis of social, economic and environmental criteria. "Since its inaugural launch in 2018, the index has been comprehensively documenting and ranking the progress made by States and Union Territories towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals," stated the think tank.

Talking about the significance of the report, Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog said, "The report reflects on the partnerships we have built and strengthened during our SDG efforts. The narrative throws light on how collaborative initiatives can result in better outcomes and greater impacts."

"Our effort of monitoring SDGs through the SDG India Index & Dashboard continues to be widely noticed and applauded around the world. It remains a rare data-driven initiative to rank our States and Union Territories by computing a composite index on the SDGs. We are confident that it will remain a matter of aspiration and emulation and help propel monitoring efforts at the international level," Dr Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog said during the launch of the report.

The results show that the country's overall sustainable development goals score has improved by six points. It has gone up from 60 in 2019 to 66 in 2020-21. "This positive stride towards achieving the targets is largely driven by exemplary country-wide performance in Goal 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation) and Goal 7(Affordable and Clean Energy), where the composite Goal scores are 83 and 92, respectively," noted the government think tank.

Kerala SDG score was the highest amongst all the states and union territories of the country. With a score of 75 out of 100, Kerala just barely inched past Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu as both these states had a score of 74. Andhra Pradesh came in third place with an SDG score of 72 out of 100.

Bihar and Jharkhand were the worst-performing states on the SDG India Index with scores of 52 and 56 respectively.

Mizoram, Haryana, and Uttarakhand were the top gainers in 2020-21 in terms of improvement in score from 2019, with an increase of 12, 10 and 8 points, respectively.

