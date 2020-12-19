Nitin Gadkari inaugurates 33 highway projects worth Rs 11,000 crore in Karnataka

Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari, on Saturday, December 19, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 33 National Highway projects in Karnataka via video conferencing.

The projects for inauguration and foundation laying carry a road length of nearly 1200 kilometers, involving a construction value of around Rs 11,000 crore, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement earlier, adding that this will pave the way for the development of Karnataka, and the roads will enhance better connectivity, convenience and economic growth in the state.

"The state of Karnataka has got 7,652 km of the national highway, out of this 3,528 km are with National Highway Authority of India and 4124 km are with state public works department. The ministry has spent 45,000 crores on the development and maintenance of national highways in the last six years in the state of Karnataka. There are 71 ongoing projects costing 37,400 crores for a length of 2,400 km. There are 39 projects to be awarded costing 1,100 crore rupees and having a length of 645 km," Gadkari said at the event.

The union minister said that for providing smooth connectivity to the ports for the benefit of trade and economy, 4-laning of the entire coastal road from Goa Border to Kerala Border connecting the port city of Belekeri, Karwar and Mangalore covering a length of 278 km has been taken up at a cost of Rs 3,443 crore and the work has been substantially completed.

Eleven road projects of 275 km worth Rs 5,083 crore have been awarded in the state during the financial year 2019-21, he added.

The event was presided over by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and was attended by former Prime Minister HD Devegowda, Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi, Sadanand Gowda, Gen Dr VK Singh, ministers from the State and senior officers.

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa said the road projects will be a game changer in boosting the economy and improving connectivity in the country.

