No further lockdown; COVID-19 has peaked in Delhi: Satyendra Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain has stated the National Capital will not be put under another lockdown in the wake of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jain said that COVID-19 cases in Delhi have already peaked out and there is no need for further lockdowns.He also believes that COVID-19 cases will now gradually decline in the National Capital.

The State Health Minister added that wearing masks and following established COVID-19 protocols would be more beneficial to Delhi as compared to another lockdown. "There will be no reimposition of lockdown in Delhi. I don't think it will be an effective step now, wearing of masks by everyone will be more beneficial," said Jain.

Jain advised people to keep wearing masks when going outside and that masks have proven to be beneficial in the fight against the Coronavirus. "The lockdown was a learning exercise...what we learnt was that the gains from a lockdown were the same as those from wearing masks," said Jain to NDTV.

Jain said that strict action will be taken against people who do wear masks in public and those do not follow social distancing norms. "Fine worth Rs 45 crore has been imposed on such defaulters in the past few days," he added.

Jain also said that the state government has not yet considered closing down markets. "The festival is over, the crowds will get thinner now on," he told the news channel.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had called for a meeting on Sunday to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in Delhi and to devise a strategy to curb further spread of the virus. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other senior officers of the central government had attended the meeting.

Delhi has reported 39,990 active COVID-19 cases, 4,37,801 recoveries and 7,614 fatalities, according to the Health Ministry.

