No lockdown in Delhi, but new restrictions soon: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated on Saturday that there will no lockdown in Delhi. He added that removing the age criteria and scaling up COVID-19 vaccination drive is needed.

"If we have enough doses and age bar is removed, we can vaccinate people within 2-3 months in Delhi. Currently, we have vaccine for 7-10 days. We need to remove age criteria and scale up vaccination. There will be no lockdown. New restrictions will be imposed soon," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal had announced on Friday that all schools in the national capital will remain shut in light of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. "Due to increasing cases of Covid-19, all schools, government and private, in Delhi are being closed for all classes till further orders," Kejriwal had tweeted on Friday.

Delhi along with several other states have ramped up restrictions in order to deal with the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. The AAP-led Delhi government had imposed a night curfew in the state on April 6. The night curfew will be in effect between 10:00 pm and 5:00 am till April 30.

Meanwhile, Delhi had reported 8,521 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday. This was the highest single-day spike in the national capital of this year. Adding Friday, Delhi has now reported 5,000 plus COVID-19 for four consecutive days. Active cases in the national capital have risen to 26,631. Delhi had reported 39 COVID-19 related death taking the state's coronavirus death toll to 11,196, according to the Delhi health department update

On Friday, India reported 1,45,384 infections. This was the highest-single state spike in the country. Addition of these cases has pushed the total case count to over 1.3 crore.

