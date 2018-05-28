Noida to Gurugram to take less time! Delhi Metro's Magenta Line between Kalkaji Mandir-Janakpuri West starts tomorrow

What the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line will bring to commuters more than anything else is relief. Not only will it cut down the much dreaded travel time between Noida and Gurugram by at least 30 minutes, it will also bring the domestic terminal of the Delhi airport within the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) network. The 24.82-km-long Janakpuri West to Kalkaji Mandir stretch would take the total length of the DMRC network to 277 km. Passenger services would begin on this stretch at 6 am on Tuesday.

Terminal 1 of the IGI Airport has also been connected to the metro network through this corridor with an eponymous station on it. The Magenta Line, with 16 stations will operate with 24 trains initially which will gradually increase to 26.

The frequency will be 5 minutes and 15 seconds during peak hours through the whole section and if passenger traffic demands, shorter intermediate loops with higher frequency will be introduced after studying the traffic pattern, DMRC said.

The Delhi Metro is also touting the Magenta Line as a 'Knowledge Corridor' as four major universities of the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), have been connected on it. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) will get metro connectivity with the opening of the new corridor, while Jamia Milia Islamia University in South Delhi and Amity University in Noida already have metro connectivity with the Botanical Garden-Kalkaji Mandir section that was inaugurated in December last year.

This section will be the longest stretch to have been opened so far in the DMRC's Phase-III project. With the opening of this stretch, the entire Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden Magenta Line corridor, covering the city's arterial Outer Ring Road, will become operational.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs (Independent Charge) Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were scheduled to inaugurate the corridor on Monday at 4.30 pm at the Nehru Enclave metro station. The dignitaries were scheduled to travel in a train to Hauz Khas metro station after the inauguration.

The five-level Hauz Khas station, at 29 metres, is the deepest metro station in the entire network. It is also touted to be an engineering marvel as the tunnel goes underneath that of the old station. Hauz Khas, Kalkaji Mandir and Janakpuri West are interchange stations on this corridor.

On December 25, PM Modi had inaugurated the 12.64-km-long stretch of the Magenta Line's Botanical Garden-Kalkaji Mandir corridor, cutting down the travel time between Noida and parts of south Delhi by more than 30 minutes. Now, with the opening of the remainder of the Magenta Line, the travel time between Noida and Gurugram will shrink by at least 30 minutes.

"After the inauguration of this vital link, the approximate time to commute between HUDA City Centre (end of Yellow Line on Gurgaon side) and Botanical Garden (on Blue Line in Noida) stations will be about 50 minutes. Presently, a metro journey from HUDA City Centre to Botanical Garden takes about an hour and a half with the interchange at Rajiv Chowk station," DMRC officials said.

(With PTI inputs)