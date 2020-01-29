Now, Indian Railways plans to ban passengers for unruly behaviour for six months

The Indian Railways is planning to ban passengers who behave in an abusive or unruly manner on trains, a senior railway ministry official said on Wednesday. The statement of railways came out after IndiGo on Tuesday barred stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for six months for heckling journalist onboard a flight from Mumbai to Lucknow.

At present, Indian airlines ban such passengers for their unruly behavior onboard a flight.

As mentioned in a report in news agency IANS a railway official said, "Looking at the growing trend of passengers going unruly during flight and risking the lives of other passengers, the railways is also mulling to ban such passengers for a few months."

He also said that the passengers who have been barred to travel on airline, will also be on the no travel list of railways. Initially, railways will be taking the list of banned passengers from the airlines, and will put on their system, so that those banned cannot book railways' tickets for a few month.

On Tuesday, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra posted a video on social media of him asking several questions to the journalist who can be seen not replying or acknowledging Kamra's monologue. Following the incident, IndiGo and Air India put Kamra on its no-fly lists.

