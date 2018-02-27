Now link Aadhaar with PF account via UMANG app

Retirement fund body EPFO has launched the facility of linking Aadhaar with universal account number, through UMANG mobile app, the labour ministry said today.

"Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced UAN-Aadhaar linking facility for the convenience of members using EPFO link in UMANG app," it said in a statement.

The new facility is in addition to the existing one on the EPFO website. The facility on e-KYC portal has added a new feature to link UAN with Aadhaar online using biometric credentials.

Moving towards Digital India, EPFO has also launched e-nomination facility.

This facility is available at Member Interface of EPFO Unified Portal. Any member with activated and Aadhaar-seeded UAN can avail the facility. It is independent from employer.

After giving nomination details online, the member has to digitally sign the nomination. Aadhaar-based e-sign is being used for digital signing of the form. The e-sign is being provided to members free of cost by EPFO. This functionality will also be made available on UMANG app soon.

UMANG or Unified Mobile Application is an app launched by the government to provide access to various government services at one place.