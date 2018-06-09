Odisha class 12 result declared: Here's how you can check

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha declared the class 12 results of arts and commerce streams today at 10:30 am. The results have been uploaded on the board's official website- www.orissaresults.nic.in.

Here's a three-step guide to check your results:

Visit the Odisha Board's official website: www.orissaresults.nic.in

Click on the link: Annual +2 Arts/Commerce/Vocational Examination Result Published

Enter your roll number and registration number. Press submit button at the bottom.

Result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a print out and keep it for future use.

Some Other websites to check CHSE class 12 board result

orrisaresults.nic.in

results.indiaresults.com

examresults.net

The Council of Higher Secondary Education Board had conducted the class 12 exams from March 6 to March 29, 2018 and around 3.8 lakh students had appeared for it. The exams were held in over 1,504 colleges spread across the state.

Earlier on May 19, the board announced CHSE class 12 science results in which 73,000 students out of the total of 96,000 cleared the exams. 41 students ended up scoring more than 90 per cent while over 1,570 students scored over 80 per cent.

Nayagarh district recorded the highest pass percentage of 92.23 while Gajapati district has recorded the least pass percentage of 43.