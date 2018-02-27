Ola ties up with Indian Railways for last mile connectivity at 5 stations

Railways has partnered with ride-sharing company Ola to facilitate last mile connectivity at its five key railway stations in Delhi, a statement from the national transporter said today.

Through this partnership, passengers at these stations will now be able to book cabs with the assistance of Ola representatives stationed at its kiosks within the station premises itself.

Ola Zones have also been set up at each station, New Delhi, Old Delhi, Anand Vihar, Sarai Rohilla and Nizamuddin, providing dedicated parking to the cabs thereby helping in easing out the parking and traffic issues at the stations.

These zones will work as dedicated pick up and drop points and will bring down the expected time of arrival (ETA) of cabs to as low as two minutes.

The Delhi Railway Division is an integral part of inter-city as well as inter-state transport. Ola is honoured to partner with them to help strengthen the mobility ecosystem at these stations," said Pranav Mehta, City Head, Delhi NCR at Ola.

He said the company has been integrating smart mobility solutions with key public service utilities to ensure last mile connectivity along with, building mobility solutions that cater to the diverse needs of consumers.

"With this partnership, the passengers will get access to Ola s hatchbacks and sedans that come with drivers who are rated for their service by past customers. Ola s app is equipped with an SOS button, LIVE GPS tracking to share ride information, mobile number masking, and feedback on ride quality with ratings on ride completion, amongst other features.

"All of this enables a consistent experience for users. In case of an emergency, customers can also reach out to Ola's 24x7 helpline, directly from the app," the statement from Northern Railways said.

Ola had recently partnered with Rapid Metro Gurgaon, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited to equip key metro stations with dedicated Ola kiosks.

Earlier this year, Ola announced similar partnership with Ajmer Junction Railway Division, South Western Railway and Kempegowda International Airport ensuring a seamless on-road travel experience for customers and driver partners alike.

Ola said it aims to replicate this model with other key public utility spaces across the country.