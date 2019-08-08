Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls BJP fascist moments before PM Modi's speech

Pakistan on Thursday called the ruling Indian party BJP a fascist regime in a tweet warning of violence in Kashmir. Imran Khan's tweets came minutes before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation.

"Does the BJP govt think by using greater military force against Kashmiris in IOK, it will stop the freedom movement? Chances are it will gain momentum," Khan wrote.

The whole world is waiting to see what happens to oppressed Kashmiris in IOK when curfew is lifted. Does the BJP govt think by using greater military force against Kashmiris in IOK, it will stop the freedom movement? Chances are it will gain momentum. - Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 8, 2019

Pakistan has intensified diplomatic efforts to raise international concerns after India's removal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two union territories. The Indian parliament passed the J&K Reorganisation Bill earlier this week.

The central government has imposed a curfew in the state since Monday morning. Schools and colleges in J&K have remained closed and mainstream party leaders, including Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, have been placed under house arrest.

"The whole world is waiting to see what happens to oppressed Kashmiris in India Occupied Kashmir (IOK) when curfew is lifted," Pakistan PM said.

What should be obvious is the int community will be witnessing the genocide of the Kashmiris in IOK. Question is: Will we watch another appeasement of fascism, this time in the garb of BJP govt, or will the int community have the moral courage to stop this from happening? - Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 8, 2019

On Wednesday, Pakistan downgraded its diplomatic ties with India by expelling the Indian High Commissioner and suspending bilateral trade with New Delhi.

