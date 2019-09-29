PAN-Aadhaar linking date extended to December 31; here's how to link them

The deadline to link permanent account number (PAN) with Aadhaar has been extended till December 31 from earlier date of September 30, a CBDT order said on Saturday. This is the seventh time the Centre has extended the deadline for individuals to link their PAN with Aadhaar. The Supreme Court, in September last year, had declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid and held the biometric ID would remain mandatory for the filing of I-T returns and allotment of PAN. The CBDT's recent rule states that failure to link Aadhaar with PAN will make PAN inoperative and the individual's I-T returns will never be processed by the Income Tax Department.
For users who are still to connect the cards, here's how to do it online:
You can also check the status of the PAN-Aadhaar linking on the Income Tax Department's website.Also read:
