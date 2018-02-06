Travelling in Delhi metro? You can't carry more than 15 kg luggage

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will now bar passengers with more than 15 kg of luggage in the Delhi metro from March 20. The DMRC has already installed metal barriers in Barakhamba Road, Anand Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Kashmere Gate and Shahdara stations to keep a check on the luggage limit. The corporation will install these barriers in 15 more stations including New Delhi, HUDA City Centre and Botanical Garden. The other stations that will have metal barriers installed are Adarsh Nagar, Azadpur, Badarpur, Chawri Bazar, Dilshad Garden, Govindpuri, Inderlok, Karol Bagh, Lal Quila, Nangloi, R K Ashram Marg, and Rithala.

Although the luggage limit rule existed from the beginning, it is only now that DMRC is making sure passengers adhere to it. The DMRC's Operations and Maintenance Act also mentions that the dimensions of the bags should be not more than 60 cm length, 45 cm width and 25 cm height.

In the beginning passengers would be stopped and educated on this rule. The officials would, however, gradually start barring people and when they do, the token money would be returned to the passengers.

A DMRC spokesperson said that this is being done to ensure that passengers adhere to the norms of baggage size allowed as per the Operations and Maintenance Act and inputs from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). "As of now, we are not returning passengers with oversized baggage from the five stations where the barriers have been installed. Such baggage is checked physically by our personnel. We are trying to educate and inform commuters at present so that they don't travel with oversized baggage," the spokesperson further said, as mentioned in Times of India.

The metal barriers might prove to be particularly chaotic at the New Delhi station that witnesses a large number of train passengers and people travelling by the Airport Express Line.