Pay more to buy non-subsidised LPG cylinder from today; check out latest rates

Non-subsidised (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) LPG or cooking gas prices have increased by Rs 19 and Rs 19.5 paise in Delhi and Mumbai respectively, marking fifth straight monthly hike in the LPG prices. Since August, LPG prices have been increased by Rs 140 per cylinder, thereby burning a hole in common man's pocket.

As per the Indian Oil Corporation, which supplies Indane brand, a non-subsidised LPG cylinder will be available for Rs 714 in Delhi and Rs 684.5 in Mumbai from today onwards. The prices have been hiked by Rs 21.5 and Rs 20 per cylinder in Kolkata and Chennai, respectively.

Here's the list of revised LPG prices across the four metro cities

Delhi Rs 714 (Rs 19 hike)

Kolkata Rs 747 (Rs 20 hike)

Mumbai Rs 684.5 (Rs 19.5 hike)

Chennai Rs 734 (Rs 21.5 hike)

The tax on LPG changes every month, depending on the fluctuation in the average international benchmark LPG rate and foreign exchange rate. With every increase in the international rates, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on LPG is calculated not on the base price but market price changes. With every hike, the government has been providing higher subsidy via the direct benefit transfer scheme to subsidised customers.

However, the non-subsidised category has no such protection. Those buying non-subsidised cylinders pay the market price plus the GST on market price. That's why this time the cost per cylinder for them has gone up by Rs 19-21 per cylinder.

Also read: LPG consumption is bound to increase as base has been formed, Dharmendra Pradhan on CAG report